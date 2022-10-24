Visalia City Council forum is last chance for voters to hear from candidates

District 1

In District 1, three candidates are vying to serve just two years on the council to finish out the rest of the term the late Phil Cox was elected to in 2020. Cox passed while in office in June 2021 and Liz Wynn was appointed to fill the seat until the next regular next month, when someone will be elected to finish out the remaining two years of Cox’s elected term.

A former Visalia Planning Commissioner with personal and professional experience in planning issues, contract negotiations, community conflict and employee management, Wynn currently serves as the Foundation Director for the Kaweah Health Foundation. Wynn’s appointment was unanimous, in part because of her statements she did not have plans to seek re-election. Since being appointed to the dais, Wynn said projects such as city’s Navigation Center and the issue of cannabis businesses in Visalia would be difficult for a new member to grasp quickly. Wynn pointed to the success of the city’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Enforcement (HOPE) Team, which uses officers dedicated to connecting the city’s unhoused residents with services while also enforcing laws regarding where they are allowed to sleep outdoors without trespassing on private property.

“There is much more to do and it won’t be a quick or easy solution,” Wynn said in her candidate response to the chamber. “I will keep an open mind to solutions to this challenging issue not only in our community but our State and nation.”

After walking door to door for his campaign, Justin Bolton said most people in District 1 “complained about the homeless.” Bolton said his experience as an EMT, firefighter and entrepreneur would help him make positive change for the district. Bolton is the only District 1 candidate who had not confirmed his attendance at the forum as of this publication.

David Farris, a software engineer for building controls maker Pacific West Controls, Inc., said he believes the biggest issue facing his district, and the city as a whole, is water infrastructure. He said he supports the city expanding this area of its budget to add regeneration basins, injection wells and water reclamation.

“This is the most important task before us to ensure that the central valley agriculture industries can thrive once more,” Farris said in his response to the chamber’s questionnaire.

Farris said the city should also expand outdoor space for businesses to increase foot traffic for businesses and provide patrons with a more engaging business experience. He also said the city should incentivize such as tax breaks for start-ups.

“Our downtown can and should be as vibrant as the boardwalks of our costal neighbors,” Farris said in his questionnaire.

Wynn said the city’s role is to keep fees and processing times for businesses competitive with other communities and to properly manage its inventory of land for different use zonings.

“Retaining and supporting business by maintaining infrastructure, supporting business-friendly legislation and ensuring an adequate variety of housing is essential to maintaining a strong workforce,” Wynn said.