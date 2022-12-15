Exeter paints a picture with the Clean California Grant

“We thought it would be really nice to try to do some more [to downtown] to make it even more special down there,” Ennis said. “What will happen [at the meeting] is staff will present what our thoughts are and our ideas at this point.”

At the meeting, residents can come and voice their opinions on how the Clean California Grant is used. The city will be applying for roughly $3 million dollars of the grant funding, and is hoping to use it to restore the old Jailhouse that is located behind the fire station, renovate the city’s public restrooms, paint new murals and install decorative LED streetlights.

The alley between the Hometown Emporium and Mandarin House is one of the main focuses of the beautification project. In this alley are ideal brick walls for murals, in which Ennis said they are hoping to add around two. In the same alley are the public restrooms and old jail. They also want to put pavers in the alley, and make the old jailhouse look similar to the historic Kingsburg jail.