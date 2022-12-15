Farmersville elects their first female mayor

Hernandez reminisced about the first time she walked through the city council chambers back in 2018; she recalled a wall lined with photos of men’s faces. They were all the past mayors of Farmersville. There was not a single female mayor representing the city on that wall.

“I remember thinking, ‘My picture is going to be on there,’” Hernandez said. “I also thought, if it doesn’t get on there this time, I’m staying until my picture is.”

Fast forward to Dec. 12, 2022, and Hernandez’s photo is now being hung up alongside all the past mayors who went before her. But it was no easy decision. As a real estate agent, a single mother and now the mayor, Hernandez said she was initially overwhelmed. Once she received the title, she drew strength from her faith to carry the long road that is before her.