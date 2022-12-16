Zumwalt Amphitheater begins booking talent

As it stands now, the city has agreed to a three-year agreement with a three-year option to renew. Additionally, the operator will schedule 15 events for the first year and more in subsequent years. The city will pay the operator $100,000 for the first year and $75,000 in subsequent years for all aspects of marketing and management for the venue. The city will be responsible for security deposits of $150,000 for each year of the agreement for the ability to book talent; in turn the operator would reimburse the city 100% of booking fees.

Additionally the operator will handle all aspects of food and beverage on site. And the operator will have commercial general liability insurance naming the city of Tulare as additional insured.

The term sheet laid out that the city would collect one dollar for every ticket sold, and be responsible for collecting all parking revenue fees. The city will receive twenty percent of all sponsorship revenue collected after all costs, and they will also receive $1,000 for every private party rental that comes from the operator. However, one area that council could not quite agree fully to was the revenue the city would receive from the purchase of a ticket. As a result it will be negotiated further before the contract is finalized.