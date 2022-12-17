Hipolito Cerros becomes Lindsay’s youngest Mayor

Barely in his mid-20’s, Cerros became the youngest member on the council in the city’s history. He graduated from the University of California, Davis, this year with his bachelor’s degree in science and technology. Plus, he graduated with an emphasis in data and media technologies, and a minor in technology management and political science. He has been implementing his degree into his work at the city, but gave credit to former mayor Ramona Caudillo for leaving a legacy that he would have to follow.

“If I could just give a shout out to the mayor she left some really big shoes to fill,” Cerros said.

Cerros’s focus is on infrastructure, promoting economic development and reestablishing transparency and trust between city officials and the constituents, according to the city of Lindsay website. Likewise, Caudillo upheld economic development, and stated her own accomplishments during the Dec. 13 council meeting.