Poochigian pushes for public outreach as new mayor

At the Dec. 6 Visalia City Council meeting, councilmember Liz Wynn nominated former vice mayor Brian Poochigian to take over for Nelsen as mayor. After reelection in November, Poochigian has many items on his priority list, but at the top, he aims to improve public outreach. He said the council’s job is to work for the people, so it is important to hear what they have to say.

“If there’s a problem or there’s something [residents] don’t like in the city, [they] need to bring it to our attention because that’s how we figure it out,” Poochigian said. “It’s my hope and this year what I really want to work on is responsiveness, getting back to residents and really just engaging with the community.”

Since he was in high school, Poochigian said his friends would tell him that one day he “would be the mayor of this town,” and now he has. Wynn said she nominated Poochigian because he is involved in the community, he is good with business and has great leadership skills.

“I’m excited for the next two years. There’s going to be a lot going on in Visalia, with the new Civic Center and other issues coming up,” Wynn said. “I’m excited to serve and I think Brian will be a great leader for the group.”

Since he was first elected in 2018, Poochigian said he is grateful to have been able to spend so much time with many “Visalia legends.” He said he was able to learn a lot from those he served on the council with, even if only for a short time.

“There was a lot of institutional knowledge that I got to learn from right when I got on, which I was really appreciative of,” Poohcigian said. “I learned a lot from those guys and I think I was very lucky to come on when I did.”