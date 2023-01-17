Lindsay fixes stray cat problem with TNR program

Stray cats have been roaming the streets of Lindsay for years, as the city’s animal control programs were few and far between. However, six months ago the city implemented a trap, neuter and release (TNR) program that has already prevented over 1,000 stray cat births, according to public safety director Rick Carrillo.

“We were able to collect 44 cats and neuter or spay them. If you look at the numbers in a six month window of time, those cats will produce two litters [each]. That’s over 1000 births that we’ve prevented already with [animal control officer Michael Carrasco’s] efforts,” Carrillo said at the Jan. 10 city council meeting.

Animal control officer Michael Carrasco had first presented the idea of a TNR program in June of last year. The program involves catching stray cats in a humane trap, neutering or spaying them and releasing them back into the area they were found. Without being able to breed, the amount of stray cats will go down in the long term. A large population of stray cats within a city, especially as small as Lindsay, has adverse effects on the ecosystem, according to a study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Wildlife Services. They even go as far as naming feral populations as “invasive species spread by humans.”