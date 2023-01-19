Cannabis clinic enters the ‘zone’ for downtown Exeter

Mayor Frankie Alves said it was a long time coming as the clinic has wanted to set up shop in Exeter for four years. BioLife will return to the city council on Jan. 24 for a second reading of the amendment, and then it will go into effect 30 days after that, according to city manager Adam Ennis. The amendment to Exeter’s zoning ordinance will add “M (medicinal) – microbusiness, medical cannabis treatment center” to the permitted use list of the central commercial district in Exeter.

“[The amendment] really put the book ends close together, to only allow [the specific business] that council is interested in,” Ennis said. “This would be the last step needed for that business to be able to get a permit.”

They also approved the removal of “marijuana dispensaries” from the list of prohibited uses and replaced it with “marijuana/cannabis uses not expressly authorized and regulated by the city of Exeter code of ordinances.” This change does not mean the city will be allowing recreational cannabis retail shops.