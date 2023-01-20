Tulare slaps panhandlers with emergency ordinance

Even those who do acquire a permit, will still need to be 50 feet from a traffic light, must be over 18 years old and will also be prohibited from being on medians. Mondell said that they are trying to uphold peoples’ first amendment rights, but also ensure the safety of all citizens, not just the people holding the signs. Additionally, cars are not allowed to stop in the road and give money to solicitations, but instead have to pull over and purchase or give any money to the individual.

These regulations will be enforced by the city’s code enforcement officers and police officers. When individuals are found violating the ordinance, they will be notified, given a copy of the ordinance and then directed as to how they can be in compliance with the ordinance. Everyone will be prohibited, except for city staff performing maintenance on medians, or people using it to cross the street, according to Mondell.

The rate at which panhandling and soliciting is occurring within the city has reached a level where the ordinance would have to be effective immediately. With the council’s affirmative vote, the city can now enforce the new ordinance. There will be no exemptions for any individuals or organizations, according to Mondell.