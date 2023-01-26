Exeter takes last step to start Tooleville water connection

City manager Adam Ennis said that the approval of the consolidation agreement between Exeter and Tooleville will be one of the last steps before they can execute the project. The agreement outlines the responsibilities of Tooleville Mutual Non-Profit Water Association (TMNPWA) and Exeter for making the water connection a reality. Exeter is now awaiting approval of this agreement from the State Water Board, and if it is approved, they will finally be allowed to break ground on the project. This was a long time coming, as the city has spent years working on a solution to Tooleville’s water woes.

“Although this effort has not always been easy for Tooleville residents after decades of hard work, advocacy and discussions with the city of Exeter, residents are finally seeing a desperately needed change to add to the safe drinking water,” Elvia Olea with the Leadership Counsel for Justice & Accountability said.

Under the agreement, the city will commit to improving the water connection for those within the current TMNPWA service area, which includes residential areas plus a restaurant that sits in Tooleville. Additional service connections will not be extended to new commercial uses or developments. Ennis said that the intent of this water connection is to serve what is already in Tooleville, not future projects.