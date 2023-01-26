Terry Sayer becomes Tulare’s first female mayor in 25 years

In the last four years, Terry’s main focus was on bringing a permanent homeless shelter to Tulare. The council has worked hard to get to where they are with the homeless shelter. Now that the temporary encampment and the permanent shelter have come to fruition, she said she can now move her focus onto other areas in need in the community. As the shelter moves along in the planning process, Tulare city manager Marc Mondell said the timing is appropriate that Sayer should be taking over the dais as mayor.

“I think [Sayer] does a great job of reminding everyone of the importance of civility and treating each other well, given she’s people focused,” Mondell said. “She has a soft heart for the challenges that folks face and making sure [city staff and the council] don’t forget that we’re not just a business, but we’re here also to serve the people.”

Sayer said she has always had a “servant heart.” She spent over 30 years working in the education system and has moved into the business of life coaching. When she first decided to run for council, Sayer said she ran on the golden rule, “do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” It is still a motto she carries with her throughout her time on the council and she said takes each opportunity to learn something new and do the best she can when she can.

“If you just look at everything as an opportunity to learn something, and you leave it up to God, you can’t go wrong,” Sayer said. “My mantra is do what you can, when you can, the best you can.”