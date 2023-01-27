Exeter council hangs up Zoom calls for now

Before the state of emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, city council members were required to attend meetings in person, and if they missed multiple meetings they could be removed. In person meetings are just around the corner, as the state of emergency teleconferencing option is ending in late February. The council did have the option to extend the virtual meeting option if they wanted, but Mayor Frankie Alves was in favor of scrapping it altogether due to the technical difficulties that can often plague city staff at meetings. Though teleconferencing via Zoom will be eliminated for any attendee or council member, residents will still be able to access a livestream on the city’s Facebook page.

“I personally feel that we should just go ahead and do away with the remote teleconference,” Alves said. “All of us meet here in person like we are tonight, [and] live streaming on Facebook, like we have been doing. Then, the public can be here in person as well.”

City manager Adam Ennis said that in the case of another state emergency, the council would easily be able to roll back into a teleconferencing option. The virtual meeting option is available to be reenacted for reasons that are even outside the realm of COVID-19, according to city attorney Julia Lew. Any type of disaster or safety reason could allow for council to bring back the teleconference option up until January 2024. However, this binds the council to virtual meetings in the same way as in-person meetings, according to Ennis.