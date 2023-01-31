Porterville extends temporary water aid to outlying areas

The Porterville City Council approves to service over 300 homes with the city’s water system after a well in Visalia became inaccessible due to recent deluge

PORTERVILLE- After heavy rain storms hit Tulare County this month, a water well that serviced over 300 homes became inaccessible due to a destroyed road. This caused the county to reach out to Porterville for help.

After the recent deluge that caused a Visalia well to be blocked off, the county found that Porterville’s water system was closest in proximity to 389 affected homes. The homes sit in areas like Strathmore, Springville and other areas within the Eastern Tule Groundwater Sustainability Agency (GSA). Shortly after, the Porterville City Council unanimously approved Tulare County’s request to provisionally use Porterville’s water. With the approval, the Porterville water system will fill temporary household tanks that were already in place as a part of the Self-Help Enterprise’s (SHE) Emergency Tank Program.

“There are no other resources. Due to some GSA issues and concerns, we have really been seeing a lot of the communities [not] allowing us to purchase water from them,” Tammy McVay, director of Self-Help Enterprises emergency services said. “Those homes will be without water starting this week.”