Developer avoids foreclosure on city property in Woodlake

Community Holdings, LLC. makes their first payment on a $1.36 million industrial development property after the city of Woodlake proposes foreclosure

WOODLAKE – After Community Holdings, LLC failed to make a payment to the city of Woodlake for a million-dollar property, they quickly met their obligations after the city considered foreclosure.

The decision to send Community Holdings to collections and possibly foreclose the property was addressed at Woodlake’s Jan. 23 city council meeting. The next day, however, the city was able to make contact with Community Holdings after multiple failed attempts, and the company finally made their first payment, which was originally due at the start of January. This comes after the council had already passed an amendment allowing for an extension on Community Holdings payment.

“We are in a good position since we bought the property for a certain price, and we sold it for way above that price. Their initial down [payment] already covered the price [we purchased the property for],” city manager Ramon Lara said at the Jan. 23 city council meeting. “We’re free and clear, but due to the situation we are going to have to recover the property.”