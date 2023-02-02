Supervisors sign off from virtual meetings

Townsend said the meetings will still be streamed on YouTube, the only difference will be that residents can’t make public comments online anymore. However, people are welcomed to send in letters or call in their public comments, that way they can still be addressed in the in-person meetings. The board’s next meeting on Feb. 7 will be the first one without Zoom since the dawn of the pandemic.

“People can always feel free to [submit] comments via the email that goes to the supervisors, and also give a call to the main phone line here,” Townsend said. “Also, everyone’s welcome to show up in person.”

In the case of another state emergency, the board would easily be able to roll back into a remote attendance per Gov. Gavin Nesom’s available extension of the teleconferencing option. The virtual meeting option is available to be reenacted even for reasons falling outside the realm of COVID-19. Any type of disaster or safety hazard could allow for the board to bring back the teleconference option up until January 2024. However, the board currently has no plans to bring virtual meetings back.

“It was justified to have board members participate via Zoom because of the pandemic regulations, and the suspension of the Brown Act so that we can do a video conferencing,” Townsend said. “We always did have YouTube, where you can go on and listen to all the meetings anytime. But the public comment would revert back to you coming in person or sending a letter or an email or call.”