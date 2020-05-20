Parcel pirate charged as embezzler

On Track delivery driver Francisco “Daniel” Flores arrested after police discover 300 undelivered packages
VISALIA – Visalia police nabbed a parcel pirate last week, who stole at least 300 packages while working for delivery service, On Trac.
According to the Visalia Police Department, its property crimes unit received a report in early May of a local parcel delivery driver possibly stealing parcels he was supposed to deliver to area residents. Detectives began their investigation and identified Francisco “Daniel” Flores, 25, as the primary suspect in this case.
Flores is a contracted delivery driver for On Trac, a regional shipping company with a warehouse in Visalia. Detectives learned Flores’ primary delivery route was between Squaw Valley, Calif. and Visalia. Flores was marking dozens of customer parcels in his vehicle as “delivered” and then keeping the merchandise.
The majority of these thefts began in March 2020. On May 14, detectives served two search warrants at residences in Poplar, Calif. Detectives seized over 250 undelivered parcels from these locations. Many of the parcels were already opened and the contents removed. Detectives also learned several additional parcels were stashed at a nearby residence. Over 50 parcels were located and seized there. The stolen parcels will be returned to On Trac. Flores was detained near his residence and later arrested and booked into jail for felony embezzlement. This investigation is continuing. Any inquiries regarding undelivered parcels should be directed to On Trac at 866-406-2300 or email ontracmediarelations.com.
Visalia police logs
Monday, May 18
At approximately 1:44 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department patrol division conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of N. Turner Street and W. Harold Avenue. Upon stopping an occupant fled on foot and was taken into custody following a short foot pursuit. Following the arrest a loaded handgun was discovered on the suspect’s person. The suspect in this case was identified as Mario Chavez, 18, of Visalia. Chavez is an active northern gang member. Further investigation also revealed that the firearm was reported stolen in Houston, Texas, in June of 2019. Chavez was booked into the Tulare County Adult Pretrial Facility for firearms related charges, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest.
Saturday, May 16
At approximately 11:19 a.m. officers responded to a Burger King at 500 South Demaree for a report of a stabbing. Officers learned the incident had actually occurred in the 500 block of South Chinowth. The victim stated she had been in a disturbance with her ex-boyfriend, suspect Joshua McKay-Smith, 22. During the disturbance, the victim was holding a closed folding knife in her hand. Suspect McKay-Smith took the knife away from the victim causing the knife blade to become exposed and the victim received a laceration to her forearm. Suspect McKay-Smith fled the scene, but was located by officers a short distance away and arrested. McKay-Smith was transported to the Tulare County pretrial facility and booked for multiple charges.
Friday, May 15
At 11:25 p.m. officers with the special enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at Norman and Maple. During the course of their investigation, the officers located forty-three 1 pound bags of marijuana in the vehicle and over $9,800 in cash. Angel Pando was arrested for possession of marijuana for sales and was booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility.
Tuesday, May 12
At approximately 6:30 p.m., officers with the special enforcement bureau served a search warrant in the 4000 block of W. Cherry. During the investigation, officers located a loaded firearm and a loaded high capacity magazine in Suspect Jesus Moreno’s, 18, bedroom. During the initial search, a child was located in the same room with access to the firearm. Moreno was arrested and booked at the Tulare County pretrial facility on multiple charges.