Parcel pirate charged as embezzler

On Track delivery driver Francisco “Daniel” Flores arrested after police discover 300 undelivered packages

VISALIA – Visalia police nabbed a parcel pirate last week, who stole at least 300 packages while working for delivery service, On Trac.

According to the Visalia Police Department, its property crimes unit received a report in early May of a local parcel delivery driver possibly stealing parcels he was supposed to deliver to area residents. Detectives began their investigation and identified Francisco “Daniel” Flores, 25, as the primary suspect in this case.

Flores is a contracted delivery driver for On Trac, a regional shipping company with a warehouse in Visalia. Detectives learned Flores’ primary delivery route was between Squaw Valley, Calif. and Visalia. Flores was marking dozens of customer parcels in his vehicle as “delivered” and then keeping the merchandise.

The majority of these thefts began in March 2020. On May 14, detectives served two search warrants at residences in Poplar, Calif. Detectives seized over 250 undelivered parcels from these locations. Many of the parcels were already opened and the contents removed. Detectives also learned several additional parcels were stashed at a nearby residence. Over 50 parcels were located and seized there. The stolen parcels will be returned to On Trac. Flores was detained near his residence and later arrested and booked into jail for felony embezzlement. This investigation is continuing. Any inquiries regarding undelivered parcels should be directed to On Trac at 866-406-2300 or email ontracmediarelations.com.