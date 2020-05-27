Fake name doesn’t help criminal avoid police

Visalia Police Logs

Saturday, May 23

At approximately 8:15 p.m. a vehicle lost control as it turned northbound onto Chinowth from westbound Mineral King St. As this vehicle continued north approaching Carl Street it crossed into the opposing lane of traffic colliding with a southbound vehicle. Both drivers and a passenger were transported to an area hospital for treatment of their injuries. The cause of the collision is under investigation.

Friday, May 22

At 10:02 p.m. officers with the special enforcement unit conducted a traffic stop at Tulare and Sowell. During the course of their investigation they found that Alberto Garcia, 20, was in possession of a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine. Garcia was taken into custody without incident. Four minutes later at 10:06 p.m., two separate officers with the special enforcement unit conducted an unrelated traffic stop in the 2400 block of N. Dinuba. During the course of their investigation, they found (S) Michael Orta, 22, to be in possession of a loaded handgun. Orta was taken into custody without incident. Both suspects will be facing multiple charges as a result of these traffic stops.

Wednesday, May 20

Detectives assigned to the Tulare County Regional Auto Theft Task Force (T-RATT) conducted a saturation detail in the city of Visalia. The purpose of this detail was to locate stolen vehicles and arrest individuals driving stolen vehicles. At 12:06 p.m. a stolen Nissan Maxima, which had been stolen from Visalia, was located unoccupied in the area of Kent Street and Cypress Avenue. Detectives from T-RATT conducted surveillance on the vehicle. At 5:40 p.m. Gregory Moore, 34, and Misty Arnold, 31, entered the vehicle and Moore drove to Walmart in Tulare. Both of the occupants were taken into custody without incident. Moore is on probation for being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Both Arnold and Moore were arrested for grand theft auto, being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and looting during a state of emergency. Moore was also arrested for committing a felony while out on bail for a separate auto theft arrest. Arnold was additionally arrested for being in possession of narcotics paraphernalia and identity theft documents.

At 09:03 a.m., the Visalia Police Department’s narcotics unit and with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and the Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 400 Blk NW First Avenue. As a result of the search, officers located and seized stolen mail, methamphetamine, a digital scale and other indicia indicative of sales of narcotics. Two children in the residence were placed in protective custody with Child Welfare Services. Suspect Alejandra Avila, 27, was arrested and booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility for possession of stolen property, possession of methamphetamine for sales and child endangerment.

At 3:46 p.m., the Visalia Police Department’s narcotics unit and with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) and the Tulare Area Regional Gang Enforcement Team (TARGET) served a search warrant at a residence in the 2500 Blk W. Whitendale Avenue. Suspect Johnny Vasquez, 45, was contacted and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance. During a search of his residence 3 firearms, ammunition and firearm magazines were located. Vasquez was determined to be a prohibited person in possessing firearms and ammunition due to a prior conviction of domestic violence. Vasquez was booked into the Tulare County pre-trial facility for being under the influence of a controlled substance and several weapon charges.