Lindsay pastor arrested on charges of child molestation

Charges stem from Gustavo Zamora’s time as a pastor at Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay

TULARE COUNTY – A former Lindsay pastor has been arrested on charges of child molestation.

On May 21, detectives with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit arrested 68-year-old Gustavo Gonzalez Zamora of Lodi, Calif. on numerous child molestation charges from his time as a pastor in Lindsay. Zamora was a pastor at the Apostolic Assembly Church in Lindsay between 1994 and 2000. He abruptly left the church in 2000 and moved to Lodi where he was still pastoring a church in Stockton.

Detectives began the investigation in February of this year, after several adult victims came forward alleging abuse by Zamora when they were children. The incidents occurred at the church in Lindsay and other locations within Tulare County.

Detectives believe additional victims have yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Eli Venegas and or Sgt. Jesse Cox at (559)733-6218 or anonymously by calling or texting 559-725-4194 or emailing [email protected]