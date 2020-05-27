Thieves strip family of fallen firefighter’s truck, signs

They also stole, and badly damaged remembrance signs for Capt. Ray Figueroa, FF Patrick Jones who died in Porterville Library fire

TULARE COUNTY – Family members still mourning the loss of two fallen firefighters continue to deal with crimes against their families.

On May 15, Ramon Figueroa was at the Delano Home Depot running errands when his truck was stolen from the parking lot. The pickup was actually his son’s, Ray Figueroa, a captain with the Porterville Fire Department who was killed in the Porterville Library fire earlier this year along with fellow firefighter Patrick Jones. There were two metal signs in the truck made in honor of the two firefighters.

Just before 11:15 a.m. on May 19, detectives with the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) were called to a canal in the 3700 block of Road 40 in Alpaugh for a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be stripped for parts. To add insult to injury, the remembrance signs were found a few hundred feet away, damaged beyond the point they could be used to pay tribute to their sacrifice and memories.