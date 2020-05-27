Thieves strip family of fallen firefighter’s truck, signs

They also stole, and badly damaged remembrance signs for Capt. Ray Figueroa, FF Patrick Jones who died in Porterville Library fire
TULARE COUNTY – Family members still mourning the loss of two fallen firefighters continue to deal with crimes against their families.
On May 15, Ramon Figueroa was at the Delano Home Depot running errands when his truck was stolen from the parking lot. The pickup was actually his son’s, Ray Figueroa, a captain with the Porterville Fire Department who was killed in the Porterville Library fire earlier this year along with fellow firefighter Patrick Jones. There were two metal signs in the truck made in honor of the two firefighters.
Just before 11:15 a.m. on May 19, detectives with the Tulare Regional Auto Theft Task Force (TRATT) were called to a canal in the 3700 block of Road 40 in Alpaugh for a suspicious vehicle that appeared to be stripped for parts. To add insult to injury, the remembrance signs were found a few hundred feet away, damaged beyond the point they could be used to pay tribute to their sacrifice and memories.
This case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Renard of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-687-7004 or anonymously at [email protected] or by text or voicemail at 559-725-4194.
The two firefighters were killed Feb. 18 while battling a blaze at the Porterville Public Library. Figueroa and Jones were unable to confirm if everyone had been evacuated from the building and went back into the blaze to verify there was no one trapped inside the library. The two men were then trapped by the flames and a “mayday” was called in. Firefighters were able to find Figueroa who taken to a hospital where the 35-year-old was later pronounced dead. The body of 25-year-old Jones was found in the rubble two days later.
The fire was allegedly started by two, 13-year-old boys playing with fire inside the library at around 4:15 p.m. The boys, whose names were not released because they are minors, have been charged with murder and arson. They will be tried as juveniles because the law requires that you must be at least 16 years old to be tried as an adult.