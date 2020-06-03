Man kills woman as he tries to escape from another killing

Visalia Police Logs

Monday, June 1

At approximately 12:29 a.m. an officer with the Visalia Police Department observed a vehicle fail to stop for a stop sign at Giddings Street and Ferguson Avenue. When the officer attempted to make an enforcement stop the vehicle failed to yield and a vehicle pursuit was initiated. The pursuit ended when the driver attempted to make a northbound turn onto Terrace Street from Ferguson Avenue and collided with a light pole and was quickly taken into custody by officers. The suspect in this case was identified as a 17-year-old male juvenile. A female passenger was treated and released from Kaweah Delta Medical Clinic for minor injuries. The suspect was booked into the Tulare County Juvenile Detention Facility for charges related to the pursuit.

Sunday, May 31

At 9:54 p.m. a Visalia Police Department patrol officer conducted a traffic stop on vehicle for having expired registration. Upon contacting the driver suspect Jose Ramirez, 30, the officer observed drug paraphernalia in the center console. As Ramirez was exiting the vehicle the officer observed a firearm sticking out from under the seat. The officer found the firearm to be an unregistered handgun with a high capacity magazine. Ramirez was found to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing the firearm. Ramirez was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm in a public place, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

At 4:14 a.m., a Visalia Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at McAuliff and Noble. During the traffic stop Michael Tellez, 28, the driver was contacted and found to be on active probation. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and a loaded handgun with a high capacity magazine was located along with methamphetamine. Tellez was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of firearm in a public place, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a high capacity magazine.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. the Visalia Police Department received a report of a burglar alarm at the Quick Stop Liquor store located at 26710 S. Mooney Blvd. Upon arrival officers discovered that an unknown suspect had made entry to the business after smashing a window. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of property. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

Saturday, May 30

At approximately 1:39 a.m. officers with the Visalia Police Department responded to the 200 block of E. Houston Ave for a report of a shooting into an occupied residence that had just occurred. The investigation revealed that an unknown suspect fired shots into the residence and fled on foot prior to the arrival of officers. The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Visalia Police Department. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the tip line at 559-713-4738.

Wednesday, May 27

At 11:47 a.m. the Visalia Police Department’s Narcotics Unit and with the assistance of the Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) made contact with Daniel Palominos Jr., 45, on a traffic stop at Houston and NE 4th. He was on active probation for transportation of narcotics for sales. A probation search of his vehicle and his residence yielded a seizure of over a half pound of methamphetamine, $1,930 in currency, a digital scale and other indicia indicative of sales of narcotics. Palominos was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for possession of methamphetamine for sales.