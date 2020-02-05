Miners strike gold in Academic Decathlon

El Diamante High School team finishes first in all but one contest; will represent Tulare County at state championship

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – El Diamante High School won this year’s Academic Decathlon in such a dominating fashion, it would have made Olympic legend Bob Mathias proud.

There was nothing minor about the Miners’ accomplishments as El Diamante Team No. 3 swept all but one of the 10 events during the Tulare County Office of Education’s annual competition, including the Super Quiz. The El D team boasted the top student in each division in the final rounds on Feb. 1. Yibo Liang topped the Honor Division (3.75-4 GPA), Carol Huang was head of the Scholastic Division (3-3.74 GPA) and Carter House led the Varsity Division (0-2.99 GPA). Liang also took home first place finishes in the Economics, Mathematics and Science, which shed tied with teammate Ethan Jarocki. David Zegarra finished first in four of the 10 contests (Art, Literature, Music and Speech) and Arjon Batth was tops in Social Science. El Diamante swept the Interview contest with a four-way tie between Huang, Emily Arroyo, Isaiah Boriphanvichitr and Devin Prado. Other members of the team included Katherine Jolly, Fabian Chitay and Steven Perez.

The only contest winner not from El Diamante was Alexys Prado of Granite Hills High School in Porterville who took first place in the Essay contest. In addition to Granite Hills, El Diamante beat out four other teams in the Large Schools division finals: Dinuba High School, Orosi High School and Tulare Western High School and Mission Oak High School in Tulare. Teams in the Small School division were Woodlake High School and Harmony Magnet Academy in Strathmore.