Visalia’s Measure A funding may not measure up

Visalia Unified says district will have to come up with an additional $70 million for new high school as it is currently designed, possibly more depending on state school bond

By Reggie Ellis

VISALIA – Visalia Unified’s $105 million bond measure is about $70 million short on its current plans to build a new high school.

The number was announced by the school district on Jan. 27 as part of a released statement urging community members to attend a Measure A outreach meeting next Wednesday, Feb. 12. Measure A is a $105.3 million school bond that passed with over 60% of voters in November 2018. The project list for the bond included security enhancements at nearly every school site, upgrades to middle and high school science labs, school modernization projects throughout VUSD, but its primary purpose was to fund the construction of a fifth high school.

The original construction cost estimate for the new high school was $150 million and was planned to be paid through a 50-50 matching contribution from the State and Measure A funds. Since the original estimate in 2017, the cost of the new high school has grown to $189.5 million, based on similar projects in surrounding counties, and the estimated match from the State has fallen from $75 million to $44.6 million.

“Although no Measure A bonds have been sold at this time, VUSD is engaged in further exploration of our facilities and financing options,” superintendent Tamara Ravalin said in a released statement. “Our focus on providing the best facilities possible for our students, while being good stewards of the public’s fiscal investment in our community remains strong. We continue to reflect on how best to serve all of our students and make necessary adjustments as we explore our options and seek community input.”