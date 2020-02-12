Census curriculum training offered for educators on March 4

To support census-based learning opportunities in Tulare County schools, Justin Paredes, TCOE’s history and integrated studies curriculum specialist, has been trained in state-developed curriculum for 5th, 8th, 11th, and 12th grades. The curriculum, entitled Count Me In!, can be used in both history-social science classrooms and with student leadership groups.

Educators are invited to attend free trainings of the Count Me In! curriculum at one of two available sessions on March 4 – 1 to 2:30 p.m. or 3:30 to 5 p.m. Teachers, after school leaders, curriculum coaches, and administrators who attend the training will receive access to all Count Me In! modules and materials, as well as a “how to” guide for student groups that want to create an awareness or “take action” census campaign. To register for this free training, visit tulare.k12oms.org/147-182009.