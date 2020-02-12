Fewer local schools make state’s lowest performing list

Visalia Unified reduces number of schools on the list from seven to three, overall Tulare County schools on the list dropped from 20 to 17

By Reggie Ellis

TULARE COUNTY – The number of local campuses among the state’s lowest performing schools went down this year.

Twenty schools—including eight elementary, three continuation high, charter high and community day schools, two middle schools as well as an independent study program and special education program— were on the 2018 list of schools needing comprehensive support and improvement (CSI), identified as schools which need the greatest level of support. On Jan. 31, the California Department of Education (CDE) released the 2019 list of CSI schools, which included 17 Tulare County schools, as some schools moved off the list while others were added. This year’s list included five elementary, four continuation high, two charter high and two community day schools as well as an independent study and special education program.

States are required to report the list to identify schools that need additional support as part of their compliance with the federal government’s Every Student Succeeds Act. The intent of the Obama-era law was to hold schools accountable for their performance by identifying deficiencies in not only academics but social-emotional indicators to pinpoint support rather than punish schools with struggling pupils.