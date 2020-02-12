VUSD wants to clear the air on teen vaping

Visalia Unified will hold two community meetings this month on the health impacts of e-cigarette use

VISALIA – A lot has happened since Tulare County had its first vaping related death last September.

On Sept. 16, a Tulare County resident became the first vaping associated death in the Central Valley. On Oct. 8, the Kings County Department of Public Health announced a local woman was the second vaping related death in the Valley. Both cases are part of a recent spike in Kings, Fresno, and Tulare counties of individuals being admitted to hospitals with e-cigarette, or vaping, product use-associated lung injury (EVALI).

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued a statement in October that it, as well as the FDA, state and local health departments, were investigating a multistate outbreak of EVALI. As of Jan. 21, 2020, there have been 2,711 lung injury cases associated with the use of e-cigarette, or vaping, products have been reported to CDC from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and 1 U.S. territory. There have been 60 confirmed deaths.