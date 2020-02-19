Diversifying knowledge of nature this weekend

Alianza Ecologista hosts Community Biodiversity Festival Feb 22-23, suitable for the family
TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County is rife with diversity. But that doesn’t just mean for people. The county is also awash in biodiversity with so much forest land in our boundaries. And the public is getting a chance to bring it all into view.
In partnership with Alianza Ecologista, a Tulare County environmental alliance, Circle J-Norris Ranch is holding a two-day Community Biodiversity Festival, Feb. 22-23.
The public is invited to attend and participate in fun, hands-on activities suitable for the whole family. Beginning Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m., attendees can participate in the annual BioBlitz to document the biodiversity of Circle J utilizing the iNaturalist app. With help from local environmental scientists, attendees will be challenged to photograph unique living organisms they discover and upload the images to the Circle J Biodiversity Project on the iNaturalist web site. Following a lunch break, attendees will spend Saturday afternoon planting trees for future wildlife habitats. On Sunday morning, the event will continue with guided nature walks, birding, and hiking.
“Data collected from BioBlitz is enabling us to create online instructional resources, such as guides on insects, wildflowers, reptiles and amphibians at the ranch,” said Nancy Bruce, education coordinator for Circle J-Norris Ranch. “Visiting classes can access these guides before they arrive at the ranch in order to learn more about the species they will see.”
Circle J-Norris Ranch is the beautiful 620-acre field trip site located in the Sierra foothills. The program, which is operated by the SCICON school of outdoor education, offers all grade levels a wide variety of field study experiences that enrich and extend classroom learning. Programs conducted on the property are designed to expand the appreciation of the environmental and aesthetic values of the outdoors, and increase understanding of the relationship between humans and nature. Circle J-Norris Ranch is located at 41893 Yokohl Valley Road in Springville.
For more information on the Community Biodiversity Festival, email Nancy Bruce at circlej@ocsnet.net.