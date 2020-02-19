Diversifying knowledge of nature this weekend

Alianza Ecologista hosts Community Biodiversity Festival Feb 22-23, suitable for the family

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Tulare County is rife with diversity. But that doesn’t just mean for people. The county is also awash in biodiversity with so much forest land in our boundaries. And the public is getting a chance to bring it all into view.

In partnership with Alianza Ecologista, a Tulare County environmental alliance, Circle J-Norris Ranch is holding a two-day Community Biodiversity Festival, Feb. 22-23.

The public is invited to attend and participate in fun, hands-on activities suitable for the whole family. Beginning Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m., attendees can participate in the annual BioBlitz to document the biodiversity of Circle J utilizing the iNaturalist app. With help from local environmental scientists, attendees will be challenged to photograph unique living organisms they discover and upload the images to the Circle J Biodiversity Project on the iNaturalist web site. Following a lunch break, attendees will spend Saturday afternoon planting trees for future wildlife habitats. On Sunday morning, the event will continue with guided nature walks, birding, and hiking.