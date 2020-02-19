Trapse takes 3rd-straight poetry title

Tulare Union’s Gabrielle Trapse wins her third-straight Poetry Out Loud competition

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Office of Education doesn’t normally name the title of its annual contests after past contestants, but if Gabrielle Trapse wins again next year, they may want to make an exception.

The Tulare Union High School junior won her third straight Poetry Out Loud competition on Feb. 7 at 210 Café in downtown Visalia. Trapse has not only won the three of the first five titles in the five-year-old competition, she has won every year she has been eligible, with one year of high school left. Gabrielle Trapse will now represent Tulare County at the state competition in Sacramento, March 15-16.

Trapse beat out the county’s top finishers from Central Valley Christian, Tulare Union, and Mission Oak high schools to complete her back-to-back-to-back titles.

Poetry Out Loud is the nation’s largest youth poetry recitation competition, which promotes the development of public speaking skills, improved English-fluency and comprehension, and self-confidence. In California, over 40,000 students from 40 counties compete annually. Unlike other poetry competitions, there are no costumes, props, or sets allowed in Poetry Out Loud. Students must select their poems from an anthology of over 900 classic and contemporary poems, spanning a variety of cultures and genres. Participants recite their chosen poems, using only their voices to convey all of the emotion and energy of the printed word.