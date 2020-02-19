Visalia Unified school board gives Ravalin 2½-year contract

Trustee Niessen Foster says Tamara Ravalin could be ‘greatest superintendent’ the district’s ever had

The Sun-Gazette

VISALIA – Two weeks after approving Tamara Ravalin as its superintendent, Visalia Unified School District board members approved her contract.

At its Jan. 28 meeting, the school board approved a two and a half year contract with Ravalin to oversee the district of 3,000 employees serving 32,000 students through June 30, 2022. Dedi Somovia, who took over Ravalin’s former duties as assistant superintendent of human resources, presented the contract to the board. She said Ravalin’s base salary would be $252,650 per year plus an annual of bonus of $650 for possessing a doctoral degree. Ravalín holds a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from the University of the Pacific. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership, as well as a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and technology. Ravalín also holds an administrative services credential, a multiple subjects teaching credential, and single subject teaching credentials in industrial and technology education and home economics with supplemental authorizations in mathematics, computers, and art. In addition to a $150 per month auto allowance, a term life policy worth $125,000 and dues to participate in four local organizations, Ravalin will receive the same benefits package of all certificated employees. Ravalin will also receive a district-issued laptop or tablet and a smart phone.

Under the contract, Ravalin can resign as superintendent by providing a written notice 90 days in advance. The Board can terminate the contract for cause at any time. Permitted reasons for termination include refusal or failure to comply with her contract, unsatisfactory performance established by two written evaluations at least 180 days apart, conviction of a crime involving dishonesty, moral turpitude or physical harm to another person. The Board can terminate the contract without cause if they provide Ravalin with 15 days written notice but must payout her salary for the next 12 months or the remainder of the contract, whichever is less.