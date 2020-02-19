Visalia Unified school board gives Ravalin 2½-year contract

Trustee Niessen Foster says Tamara Ravalin could be ‘greatest superintendent’ the district’s ever had
VISALIA – Two weeks after approving Tamara Ravalin as its superintendent, Visalia Unified School District board members approved her contract.
At its Jan. 28 meeting, the school board approved a two and a half year contract with Ravalin to oversee the district of 3,000 employees serving 32,000 students through June 30, 2022. Dedi Somovia, who took over Ravalin’s former duties as assistant superintendent of human resources, presented the contract to the board. She said Ravalin’s base salary would be $252,650 per year plus an annual of bonus of $650 for possessing a doctoral degree. Ravalín holds a doctorate in educational leadership and administration from the University of the Pacific. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction and educational leadership, as well as a bachelor’s degree in industrial arts and technology. Ravalín also holds an administrative services credential, a multiple subjects teaching credential, and single subject teaching credentials in industrial and technology education and home economics with supplemental authorizations in mathematics, computers, and art. In addition to a $150 per month auto allowance, a term life policy worth $125,000 and dues to participate in four local organizations, Ravalin will receive the same benefits package of all certificated employees. Ravalin will also receive a district-issued laptop or tablet and a smart phone.
Under the contract, Ravalin can resign as superintendent by providing a written notice 90 days in advance. The Board can terminate the contract for cause at any time. Permitted reasons for termination include refusal or failure to comply with her contract, unsatisfactory performance established by two written evaluations at least 180 days apart, conviction of a crime involving dishonesty, moral turpitude or physical harm to another person. The Board can terminate the contract without cause if they provide Ravalin with 15 days written notice but must payout her salary for the next 12 months or the remainder of the contract, whichever is less.
The board approved Ravalin as the district’s newest superintendent at its Jan. 14 meeting. Each of the board members gave Ravalin a standing ovation except for trustee Lucia Vazquez, who cast the lone dissenting vote in the 6-1 decision. In an interview after the meeting, Vazquez said her vote was not a commentary on Ravalin but rather a dissatisfaction with the process to hire a permanent superintendent. She said she was approached by several people in the community who wanted a formal search for a superintendent to make sure the board was getting the right person for the job to avoid another uncomfortable split between the board and its top educator.
In a vote of confidence for Ravalin this time around, Vazquez motioned to approve Ravalin’s contract which was unanimously approved by the rest of the board.
Turnover at the superintendent position is nothing new for trustee Niessen Foster. He previously served on the school board from 1999-2002 during one of the most tumultuous times in VUSD history. Two years before he joined the board, VUSD trustees fired Sharon Tucker amidst budget cuts and claims of fiscal mismanagement. Foster was on the board when Tucker’s replacement, Linda Gonzales, was dismissed in September 2000 after making decisions that were unpopular with the community, such as eliminating intramural sports and band uniforms at middle schools and cutting field trips for elementary schools.
“I’ve picked several superintendents,” Foster said. “I am the most proud of this appointment. If I am remembered for anything, it will be this appointment. I think this superintendent will be one of the greatest superintendent’s we’ve ever had. If you have faith the side of a mustard seed you can move a mountain.”
Ravalin has served as interim superintendent since May 2019 when former superintendent Todd Oto was dismissed by the board. Ravalin previously served as the assistant superintendent of Human Resources Development for the District. She has served in public education for over 35 years including as assistant superintendent of Educational Services for the Kings County Office of Education and Dean of Student Services for the College of the Sequoias.