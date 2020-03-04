Mock trial gavel goes to Redwood

Redwood High School edges out Exeter Union High School for title in Tulare County Mock Trial
EXETER – The trial may have been fabricated but the competition was real last month when Exeter Union High School and Redwood High School faced off in the finals of Tulare County’s annual Mock Trial contest.
The Rangers were able to edge out the Monarchs on Feb. 18 in a courtroom clash in the Redwood Conference Center of the Tulare County Office of Education’s administrative office on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia. Brett Alldredge, presiding judge of Tulare County Superior Court, officiated the case. The scorers were: Tim Ward, Tulare County district attorney; Lisa Bertolino, public defender; and Jennifer Flores, Tulare County chief deputy county counsel.
Students argued the case of People v. Matsumoto at the trial of Bailey Matsumoto, founder of a technology start-up that develops autonomous (self-driving) trucks. Redwood represented Bailey who is charged with the murder of Taylor Matsumoto, his spouse. Exeter prosecutors alleged that after Taylor’s son Michael died in a tragic accident using one of Bailey’s malfunctioning autonomous scooters, Taylor founded an organization called Parents Against Autonomous Driving (PAAD). Taylor’s involvement in PAAD began to financially impact Bailey’s autonomous truck company. The prosecution further argues that the couple’s relationship rapidly deteriorated. Just days before Taylor was set to testify in Washington, D.C., in support of a bill titled “National Moratorium on Autonomous Technologies,” Taylor was found dead, face down in the couple’s bathtub. The prosecution claims that Bailey murdered Taylor with premeditation in order to prevent her from testifying.
Redwood’s team was coached by Jennifer McFadden and Zachary Adams. The students on the winning Redwood team are: Noelle Andrew, Douglas Fulmer, Juan Galan, Joshua Gilcrest, Alex Hernandez, Crystal Juaregi, Anne Marie Lawrence, Audrey Longan, Jasmin Lopez, Max Marquez, Ximena Marquez, Roberto Molina, Serena Ponce, Vismaad Randhawa, Kailynn Rios, Caleb Rodriguez, Johann Satorre, Kyla Seitz, Trinity Vargas, and Lillian Weese.
The Rangers will now advance to the state competition scheduled for March 20 to 22 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit tcoe.org/MockTrial.
Exeter was coached by Heidi Carmen along with attorneys Adam Clare and Roger Wilson.
“I would like to thank the advisors and attorney coaches who spend hours preparing Tulare County teams for the competition,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “The knowledge of our legal system and the public speaking and research skills they are helping build will benefit students in any profession they choose.”
The 2020 Mock Trial Competition began in January with 15 teams from Tulare County high schools, including Dinuba High School, El Diamante High School (Visalia), Exeter Union High School, Granite Hills High School (Porterville), Lindsay High School, Mission Oak High School (Tulare), Mt. Whitney High School (Visalia), Orosi High School, Redwood High School (Visalia), Tulare Union High School, Tulare Western High School, and University Preparatory High School (Visalia).