Redwood High School edges out Exeter Union High School for title in Tulare County Mock Trial

The Sun-Gazette

EXETER – The trial may have been fabricated but the competition was real last month when Exeter Union High School and Redwood High School faced off in the finals of Tulare County’s annual Mock Trial contest.

The Rangers were able to edge out the Monarchs on Feb. 18 in a courtroom clash in the Redwood Conference Center of the Tulare County Office of Education’s administrative office on Mooney Boulevard in Visalia. Brett Alldredge, presiding judge of Tulare County Superior Court, officiated the case. The scorers were: Tim Ward, Tulare County district attorney; Lisa Bertolino, public defender; and Jennifer Flores, Tulare County chief deputy county counsel.

Students argued the case of People v. Matsumoto at the trial of Bailey Matsumoto, founder of a technology start-up that develops autonomous (self-driving) trucks. Redwood represented Bailey who is charged with the murder of Taylor Matsumoto, his spouse. Exeter prosecutors alleged that after Taylor’s son Michael died in a tragic accident using one of Bailey’s malfunctioning autonomous scooters, Taylor founded an organization called Parents Against Autonomous Driving (PAAD). Taylor’s involvement in PAAD began to financially impact Bailey’s autonomous truck company. The prosecution further argues that the couple’s relationship rapidly deteriorated. Just days before Taylor was set to testify in Washington, D.C., in support of a bill titled “National Moratorium on Autonomous Technologies,” Taylor was found dead, face down in the couple’s bathtub. The prosecution claims that Bailey murdered Taylor with premeditation in order to prevent her from testifying.