Vida de Oro Foundation gives away 800 free prom dresses to teen girls in the Lindsay area

LINDSAY – Last month was an exciting time for hundreds of young ladies who arrived in Lindsay in search of the perfect prom dress and, luckily for them, they had more than 1,000 dresses to choose from.
On Feb. 22, The Vida de Oro Foundation drove the dresses down from Sacramento to give them away at no cost to local teens during a special event held at John J. Cairns Continuation High School in Lindsay.
Mina Perez, CEO and President of The Vida de Oro Foundation, said her organization provides community art classes in the Sacramento region where local students not only learn to paint, crochet or make jewelry but also get to take home the tools from the class.
“Our foundation raises money throughout the year, so that we can purchase those supplies and replenish them for the classes,” Perez said. “No one is doing that, no non-profits are doing that, so that’s why we do it.”
Last year, her organization launched the dress giveaway through a partnership with Lulus.com, an online dress retailer specializing in formal dresses that was looking for a way to give back. Perez jumped at the chance to provide free prom dresses to young girls who couldn’t afford it, something she remembers all too well.
Perez grew up wearing hand-me-down clothes, most of them old and tattered because that’s what her mother could afford on her income as a house cleaner. Perez worked hard in school to maintain a 3.8 GPA and desperately wanted to join her classmates at prom but could not afford a new prom dress and didn’t already have one she could wear.
“So I was not Included,” Perez said. “I understand that it holds us all back, so if we are given the opportunity to help other human beings then we just do it. We want others to keep going.”
Perez was drawn to Lindsay by Ramona Caudillo, who asked for Vida de Oro to hold an event in her adopted hometown. Caudillo spent most of her career in the Los Angeles area managing actors. After retiring in 2005, she moved Lindsay to be closer to family last year. On Sept. 7, Caudillo organized the showing of Boulevard Nights at the Lindsay Community Theater in honor of the film’s 40th anniversary featuring members of the original cast. The event was sponsored by BLVD Memories Magazine, an organization led by actor Richard Yniguez, star of the 1979 movie Boulevard Nights that captured Chicano culture in East Los Angeles.
The event was so well received, she decided to plan more events to bring more people to town. Caudillo said Perez reached out to her to hire some of the actors involved in the magazine a few years ago and she started talking about Lindsay. Their conversation eventually led to last month’s dress give away.
“She asked how they could get us to come out here to Lindsay and I told her all she had to do was have a place and I would bring all of the dresses to her and we can set it up,” Perez said.
In order to display all of the dresses, Doug Deleo, owner of Doug Deleo Welding Inc. created makeshift racks and set them up in a classroom at the continuation high school with the help of Isidro Gutierrez and the Lindsay Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of dresses in every color hung neatly from the racks, and as the ladies began to browse through them, the metallic sound of plastic sliding against metal echoed through the room.
Lindsay Chamber of Commerce president Virginia Loya thanked Caudillo, BLVD Memories Magazine, Deleo, Gutierrez, and, of course Erik Gonzalez at John J. Cairns High School and all their students for making and setting up the dress racks.
“They really helped us make this happen,” Loya said.
Last year the Foundation gave away over 500 dresses to students representing 73 different schools from Sacramento, Fresno, Oakland, and Corning, Calif. This year Lulus.com donated over 3,000 dresses, and some matching shoes, of which 800 were given away in Lindsay. The company donated so many dresses Perez still has more than 1,500 dresses stored at her house in Sacramento. Caudillo still has 220 dresses left over from the Feb. 22 event. If you are still in need contact Ramona at (559) 826-0065 for an appointment.
“Prom is an American tradition and we want to make sure that everyone is included in this process and program,” said Perez. “It’s a celebration of where you are at in your life, in school, in your community and we want you to keep it going. Sometimes a brand new dress will give you that feeling of going somewhere and being someone special. Everyone should feel special.”