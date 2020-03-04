Vida de Oro Foundation gives away 800 free prom dresses to teen girls in the Lindsay area

The Sun-Gazette

LINDSAY – Last month was an exciting time for hundreds of young ladies who arrived in Lindsay in search of the perfect prom dress and, luckily for them, they had more than 1,000 dresses to choose from.

On Feb. 22, The Vida de Oro Foundation drove the dresses down from Sacramento to give them away at no cost to local teens during a special event held at John J. Cairns Continuation High School in Lindsay.

Mina Perez, CEO and President of The Vida de Oro Foundation, said her organization provides community art classes in the Sacramento region where local students not only learn to paint, crochet or make jewelry but also get to take home the tools from the class.

“Our foundation raises money throughout the year, so that we can purchase those supplies and replenish them for the classes,” Perez said. “No one is doing that, no non-profits are doing that, so that’s why we do it.”

Last year, her organization launched the dress giveaway through a partnership with Lulus.com, an online dress retailer specializing in formal dresses that was looking for a way to give back. Perez jumped at the chance to provide free prom dresses to young girls who couldn’t afford it, something she remembers all too well.

Perez grew up wearing hand-me-down clothes, most of them old and tattered because that’s what her mother could afford on her income as a house cleaner. Perez worked hard in school to maintain a 3.8 GPA and desperately wanted to join her classmates at prom but could not afford a new prom dress and didn’t already have one she could wear.