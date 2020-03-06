Students put competing theories to the test at Science Olympiad

Middle school, high school teams will compete this Saturday, March 7, at Mission Oak High School in Tulare

TULARE COUNTY – Over 400 teens will build bridges, examine fossils, launch rockets, pilot robotic vehicles, solve crimes, investigate diseases, design experiments and engage in scientific exploration this Saturday in Tulare.

Students from sixth through 12th grades from 25 middle and high schools will compete in the Science Olympiad at Mission Oak High School in Tulare. Science Olympiad tournaments are rigorous academic competitions consisting of a series of individual and team events. These events encompass the science disciplines of biology, earth science, chemistry, physics and technology. There is also a balance between science facts, processes, skills and applications. Locally, hundreds of students compete in the annual regional competitions.

The Tulare County Office of Education’s (TCOE) Science Olympiad is divided into three divisions: Division A (grades 3 – 6); Division B (grades 6 – 9); and Division C (grades 9 – 12).

The Divisions B and C event competitions (for middle and high school students) will begin at 8 a.m. with the awards ceremony scheduled for approximately 3:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Mission Oak on March 7. Individual and team awards are presented, with the top four schools advancing to the NorCal State Science competition.

Division A (for elementary school students) will be held at Mission Oak High School in Tulare, on Saturday, April 25. Students from third through sixth grades will be building circuits, testing the elasticity of “gunk,” dropping eggs to see if they survive, launching catapults and participating in fun-filled science activities. The Division A event begins with individual competitions at 9:00 a.m. Individual and team awards will be presented at approximately 1:15 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Science Olympiad is an international non-profit organization devoted to improving the quality of science education, increasing student interest in science, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement in science education by both students and teachers.

For more information, contact Robert Herman, TCOE public information officer, at (559) 733-6606.