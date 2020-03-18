More than 25 school districts close their campuses over COVID concerns

The Academies Charter Management Organization

Sycamore Valley Academy and Blue Oak Academy will be closed March 17 through April 13. During this time, both schools will be using a distance learning webpage where parents can access educational materials for their students. Instructional packets will be prepared for students without internet access that can be picked up at the front office.

Valley Life Charter Schools

The K-12 charter school in Visalia is closed from March 16 through April 13, with students returning to class on April 14. The school serves 670 students.

TULARE AREA

Tulare City School Districts

The Tulare City School Districts will be closes from March 16 through April 13. “Information will be forthcoming regarding school work and food services,” the district said in a March 15 update message.

Tulare Join Union High School District

Tulare’s high school district, separate from its elementary schools, will be closed from March 16 through April 13. The district was determining options for students to continue learning during the hiatus, according to a March 14 message from Superintendent Tony Rodriguez.

Buena Vista Elementary

The single school district in Tulare is closed from March 16 through April 13.

Liberty School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school closed March 16 through March 20, until further notice. The elementary school will not observe Spring Break until April 6-13.

Sundale Union School District

The single-school district’s K-8 school north of Tulare is closed March 16 through April 13, and will return to school on April 14 following Spring Break. Teachers are working this week to prepare printed and online packets by grade level for students. The district will offer Grab-N-Go lunches and next day breakfast beginning tomorrow, March 17, from 11 a.m. to noon on weekdays at the school parking lot.

Sunnyside Union Elementary

The single-school district’s K-8 school held normal class hours today, March 16, as well as Tuesday and Wednesday. The school near Strathmore had previously scheduled professional development days this Thursday and Friday, March 19 and 20, so there will be not school those days. The board of trustees will meet at 6 p.m. tonight, March 16, to “review the situation and make decisions regarding a possible closure.” Changes will be announced to parents through the district’s social media.

UNIFIED DISTRICTS

Cutler-Orosi Joint Unified School District

Tulare County’s largest school district in an unincorporated community is closed from March 16 through April 13. Free lunches are available weekdays beginning March 18 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at every site. Lunch and next morning breakfast pickups are a Grab-N-Go drive-thru service where each children receiving a lunch must be in the vehicle and parents and children are asked to remain in their vehicles. Home learning packets by grade level will be available by the end the week. Teachers have been instructed to remain in communication with students and parents via email or by phone when appropriate.

Dinuba Unified School District

Dinuba Unified schools will be closed from March 16 through April 14. The district has yet to issue instructions on school meals and instructional materials but will soon be adding them to its website at Dinuba.k12.ca.us. Social and emotional support for students are available by calling the district office at 595-7206.