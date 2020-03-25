Charter offers free internet to students for 60 days

“In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers,” the company said in a released statement. “Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need.”

Charter said it will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.

Charter will also open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.

“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends,” the company stated.

Charter’s advanced communications network serves more than 29 million customers – including government offices, first responders, health care facilities, and businesses – across 41 states maintain the connectivity they rely on. The company says its network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage. However, the company was having difficulty fielding all of calls after announcing its plans on March 13.

“Due to an overwhelming response to the student remote internet learning offer, we are experiencing a higher than normal volume of calls,” a recording says on the company’s customer service line said last week.