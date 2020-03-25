Charter offers free internet to students for 60 days

Known locally as Spectrum broadband, the company is offering download speeds up to 100 Mbps
TULARE COUNTY – Parents asked to play the role of teacher at home now have access to online resources, even if they can’t afford internet access.
On March 16, Charter Communications began offering free Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access for 60 days to households with K-12 and/or college students anywhere in the United States who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription. The service will be offered at any level up to 100 Mbps (megabytes per second) download speeds. To enroll call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
“In the coming weeks, many Americans will be affected either directly or indirectly by COVID-19 and Charter is focused on serving and supporting our 29 million customers,” the company said in a released statement. “Americans rely on high speed broadband in nearly every aspect of their lives and Charter is committed to ensuring our customers maintain reliable access to the online resources and information they want and need.”
Charter said it will partner with school districts to ensure local communities are aware of these tools to help students learn remotely. Charter will continue to offer Spectrum Internet Assist, high speed broadband program to eligible low-income households delivering speeds of 30 Mbps.
Charter will also open its Wi-Fi hotspots across our footprint for public use.
“As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends,” the company stated.
Charter’s advanced communications network serves more than 29 million customers – including government offices, first responders, health care facilities, and businesses – across 41 states maintain the connectivity they rely on. The company says its network is built to sustain maximum capacity during peak usage which is typically in the evenings, so a surge during the day would be well within the network’s capabilities to manage. However, the company was having difficulty fielding all of calls after announcing its plans on March 13.
“Due to an overwhelming response to the student remote internet learning offer, we are experiencing a higher than normal volume of calls,” a recording says on the company’s customer service line said last week.
In addition to the free offers, Charter said it won’t terminate service for residential or small business customers unable to pay their bills due to the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, the company will not be charging late fees for those customers facing difficult economic circumstances related to the pandemic.
“Charter will continue to closely monitor this dynamic situation, and is well-prepared to continue delivering reliable connectivity,” the statement concluded. “Charter has extensive business and workforce continuity plans in place that will be adjusted as needed to best serve all our customers and employees.”
Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice. For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.