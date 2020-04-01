Middle school mathletes make their marks in annual competition

Team Bowl – Students competed in teams of five from their own school. Each team was required to complete multiple-step problems during a 40-minute period.

Pro Bowl – Students were divided into teams of five students from different schools. They were given one open-ended problem to solve in a 45-minute period. The Pro Bowl was evaluated on the thoroughness and accuracy of the answer. The problem was scored by a committee of judges.

Problems used in the competition covered such topics as patterns, functions, interpreting charts and graphs, probability, number theory, discrete math, logic, statistics, algebra and geometry. Creative problem-solving and critical thinking skills were also tested.

In the power bowl, Ruhani Deswal (Burton Middle School, Porterville) and John Carrillo (Oak Grove School, Visalia) took home first place for seventh grade large school and small school, respectively. For eighth grade large school and small school, the first place winners were Adam Hacker (Green Acres Middle School, Visalia) and Roamie Gailey (St. Paul’s School, Visalia).

In the team bowl, Cherry Avenue Middle School, Oak Grove Elementary School, and Three Rivers Elementary School were the top scorers for the seventh grade division. Green Acres Middle School were the top scorers for the eighth graders.

In the Pro Bowl portion of the competition, the problems were related to choosing a crop to plant at their school’s agriculture program. Students were asked to determine total production, earnings, expenses, and profit per year for each of three crops – seedless grapes, almonds, and sweet corn. Students then worked together to write out a response to their school board with their findings to support their recommendations. The top scoring seventh grade team included Maria de los Martinez (Bartlett Middle School, Porterville), William McAllister (La Joya Middle School, Visalia), Ashea Lucero (Summit Charter Intermediate Academy, Porterville), Daniela Ramirez (Sundale Union School, Tulare) and Gael Garcia Castro (Washington Intermediate School, Dinuba). The top scoring eighth grade team included Juliet Prosser (Green Acres Middle School, Visalia), Andrew Gamez (Live Oak Middle School, Tulare), Natalie Nelson (Ridgeview Middle School, Visalia), Mya Martinez (Washington Intermediate School, Dinuba) and Olivia Machado (Waukena Elementary, Waukena).

For a complete list of winners, visit tcoe.org/MathSuperBowl.