Visalia Unified backs out of plan to build fifth high school

The total cost would be $150 million, $132 million would be for construction. Along with the $75 million from Measure A, the district expected $44.6 million, which left an additional $30.4 million for the district to cover.

“I think we are at a time of economic uncertainty,” Gamoian said. “I don’t know at this time where we are going to get the additional $30 million.”

Jerrold Jensen, a local resident and data analyst, commended the district for halting progression on the new school.

“It had to be a tough decision and they deserve positive recognition for cleaning up the mess left behind by the previous administration,” Jensen said. “Thank goodness this school board has the guts to now begin some truly realistic and affordable planning.”

Jensen said the chances of getting the school was never a sure thing, even back when the district introduced the bond in 2018.

“But school finance professionals immediately knew the state would never provide that much money,” Jensen said. “Only local—not state—funds can be used to build swimming pools, sports stadiums and performance theaters. As expected, recent news reports revealed the state’s maximum contribution would only be $33 to $44 million.”

John Crabtree, the president of the school board, said that considering the economic uncertainty brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, the chances of a statewide school bond are not as likely in the near future.

“There won’t be any matching funds from the state on this. To suggest that we would even allow ourselves to spend an additional $30 million on a high school at this time would be crazy,” Crabtree said. “Passing a bond in this town again to cover those additional funds is probably absolutely impossible, and most likely without state bonds.”

Board members also discussed the need for the district to redraw its boundary lines to address the student population disparities among the four high schools.

“Now is not the time, we are in the middle of a pandemic,” board member Juan Guerrero said. “We should be going back and looking at the boundaries. There is an inequity between a whole bunch of students at Redwood and El Diamante and then Mt. Whitney having only 1,600 students.”

Currently, Redwood High School has the largest enrollment of all VUSD high schools, currently sitting at 2,365. Mount Whitney, which has the smallest enrollment, has 1,653. El Diamante has the second largest student body at 2,059 and Golden West has 1,823.

Joy Naylor, another VUSD board member, also said the district should reevaluate the perimeters that determine which school a student attends based on their home address.

“We need to do a boundary study. Mt. Whitney is still sitting at 1,600 because boundaries are not fair,” Naylor said. “To pass the building of a new high school at this particular time during this economic uncertainty would be devastating. We need to get our schools to where they have even enrollment.”

When drafting a school bond, a district puts together a project list that could be funded by the bond if it passes. But that doesn’t mean the district is promising to complete all the projects listed on the bond, which means Visalia Unified is not legally obligated to construct the fifth high school. What the district can’t do is a bait and switch, meaning a new project can’t be added to the list once the bond has been voted on.

Guerrero said he’d like for the district to focus on the modernization efforts, which are on Measure A’s project list.

“We are in a totally different situation than when we started this process,” board member Dr. Lucia Vazquez said. “I think we’ve done the best we can. I just don’t feel like building this high school at this time is a good idea.”