Congressman continues ‘Artistic Discovery’ for students

Kevin McCarthy says May 11 is deadline to submit entries for Congressional Art Competition

The Sun-Gazette

TULARE COUNTY – Without afterschool programs, sports leagues, on-campus clubs and other extracurricular activities, many parents have used art projects to keep their students from gong stir crazy.

With more time for creativity, and the ability to submit entries digitially, Congressman Kevin McCarthy is reminding students in his district that the 2020 Annual “An Artistic Discovery” Congressional Art Competition is still on.

“Though things may look quite different this year, I wanted to make sure that our district’s high school students still have an opportunity to take part in this annual tradition,” said McCarthy. “Throughout this time our students have remained incredibly resilient, and it is my hope that this art competition will help deliver them a sense of normalcy. As we come together as a community to flatten the curve and support our neighbors, I hope that this art competition will bring joy to our residents and remind everyone that there is a light at the end of the tunnel, and each day we are one step closer to reaching it.”