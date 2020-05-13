FUSD moves forward with community swim project

Farmersville Unified approves changes to the project’s plan due to the shelter-in-place order

FARMERSVILLE – After taking nearly 40 years to come to fruition, the Farmersville community swim program has hit another roadblock. At its April 21 meeting, the Farmersville Unified School District voted to carry the program’s funds over to next year if it can’t begin this summer.

The Farmersville City Council granted the school district $17,500 for a 2020 community swimming program in March. Due to California’s shelter-in-place order, the board is unsure if they can move forward with the plan to begin the program this summer.

The funds are being used to help pay for programming and personnel which includes lifeguards and instructors for swimming lessons. The lifeguards will be provided by Teaching Fellows, a group of teaching students at Fresno State University that already run afterschool programs at Woodlake High School. The school district is also planning to develop a swimming program for Farmersville High School, which could possibly include a club program for water polo. There will also be times available for open community swimming.

Once the order has been lifted, the board will begin advertising the program to the community. In the meantime, they will continue to improve the swimming facilities.