LUSD gives students a choice in grading for remainder of semester

Students are required to complete all core courses. They can opt out of elective courses if they had a level two proficiency when the school closed on March 18. Students can still strive for a higher proficiency in their electives, but some of those courses are tough to do at home.

“It’s more difficult to do electives that require ‘learning by doing’ such as music, gaming, or auto courses. Some students may not have the right software at home,” Tapanes said. “So now they can focus on core classes such as English, math and history.”

For seniors, graduation requirements are still the same. The biggest change is that students can graduate with a level two proficiency instead of level three. According to Tapanes, the seniors have been the most diligent group in terms of getting their requirements finished.

“We still have high achieving learners who are doing well and want to get a high GPA, but we want to make sure we don’t lose anyone along the way,” he said.

These provisions were put in place to help students that are struggling with the transition to distance learning. Every student’s home environment and resources are vastly different, so this plan was designed so that no student is left behind.

“Online learning is not what everyone signed up for, it became our reality out of necessity,” Tapanes said. “Not all students learn the same way so we have to be able to support everyone.”