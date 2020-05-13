Tulare County Fair moving forward with September event

As other fairs cancel or postpone this year, Rizzardo said that put the fair industry and the businesses that depend on it in a dire position. It’s also hard to decide when to pull the plug considering how much planning goes into putting on the annual event.

“It’s a very large event that can’t be planned in two weeks so we have to go forward with planning it and meeting certain deadlines,” Rizzardo said. “If it comes time that we have to call it off we hope to give people enough notice.”

Even if the Tulare County Fair happens this fall, Rizzardo predicts that fewer people will attend, as some might be weary of contracting or spreading COVID-19.

“We very well could be down in attendance,” Rizzardo said. “If we are lucky enough to have a fair, then we will just be lucky enough to have the fair. We hope we don’t take a large financial hit that puts us in the negative.”

For students involved in FFA and 4H, they are reassessing whether or not they will raise animals to put up for auction at the fair this fall. Raising an animal for the fair is an investment for the student and their family, Rizzardo said.

“We are trying to tell the kids to make sure they can afford these projects and be prepared that the fair might not happen,” Rizzardo said. “It’s a huge business decision for these kids to make, is this something we want to do and is this a risk we want to be taking.”

Luckily, depending on what animal a student wants to raise, they have some time to make their decisions. The deadline to buy and enter beef and dairy cattle is May 19. Goats and swine don’t need to be entered until July 18, 60 days before the fair starts. Rabbits and poultry are due by August 17.

“Those are good decisions to make, especially since breeders can’t afford to buy back an animal,” Rizzardo said. “I’ve heard about good conversations being had with families and their kids about making this investment this year.”

Impacts on youth exhibitors

Canceled and postponed fairs in California are creating a potential hardship for youth and junior livestock exhibitors throughout the state.

Some fairs draw hundreds of student participants who invest time and money on their livestock projects, in some cases incurring loans, said Jay Carlson, agriculture programs manager for the California State Fair and fairs consultant manager for the California Department of Food and Agriculture.

Perhaps a bigger concern, he said in a California Farm Bureau Federation release, is whether fairs that are already struggling financially will be able to survive the cancellations, as many of them rely on event revenue.

“Unless you’ve got a pretty hefty reserve, you might not be able to have a fair next year,” he said.