Tulare Outlets encourages friends and family to ‘Gift a Grad’

Outlet mall launches program allowing family, friends and businesses to register high school seniors to receive gift cards

TULARE – If you’re not sure what to give a high school senior for graduation this year, Tulare Outlets has come up with a way to keep a safe distance and keep your money in the community.

The outlet mall launched its “Gift A Grad” program last week, where loved ones, community members, businesses or other individuals can give gift cards for Central Valley high school seniors. Seniors can be registered on a virtual form which collects their name, high school, photo, fun fact, and their contact information for pickup scheduling. Seniors must register by May 29. Registration forms are available at TulareOutletCenter.com.

Registered seniors will be displayed in a gallery at TulareOutletCenter.com following the registration window for individuals to select and gift a Tulare Outlets Gift Card. The minimum gift amount is $25, but individuals can opt to gift more. There is no limit to the number of times a senior can be gifted, nor is there a limit to the number of seniors an individual can gift. Individuals can select seniors to gift by browsing a gallery of registered seniors at TulareOutletCenter.com between May 30 and June 8.

To encourage early registration and further celebrate seniors, Tulare Outlets will gift the first 100 seniors to register with an additional $25. As seniors are selected to be gifted, Tulare Outlets will contact them with information collected from the registration form to alert them of their gift. Gifts will be distributed to seniors or a parent at Tulare Outlets via curbside pickup with confirmation of senior status from their school ID. Curbside pickups will be organized by school from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 12.

Tulare Outlets will also encourage willing seniors to bring their graduation gowns at the time of pickup (scheduled just after local graduations) to donate to local healthcare workers as PPE as part of our Gowns4Good drive. Curbside pickup will include congratulatory signs and music for a “celebration moment” to commemorate seniors’ recent graduation. Gift Cards can be used once the outlet mall reopens.