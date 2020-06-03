Duck race to benefit Exeter HS scholarship

The fundraiser is being organized by Chris Tantau, a lifelong friend of Maurer, who said he hopes the scholarship will be a fitting tribute to his late friend.

“This is a unique event, not only because of the duck race but also because it is a joint program of the Lions and Kiwanis,” Tantau said. “David was liked by everyone and well-respected in the community, which is why both clubs wanted to be a part of it.”

Tantau and Maurer were Best Man at each other’s weddings and graduated from Exeter high school together in 1987. Tantau said Maurer was a natural athlete who excelled in baseball, football, golf and tennis and an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. After graduating from high school, Maurer stayed in his beloved hometown where he dedicated his free time to mentoring youth and high school sports athletes. Sadly, in 2018, David lost his six-year battle with cancer at the young age of 49.

“This event is a way for us to give back to the children in this community, because that’s what David would have wanted,” Tantau said.

Tickets are $75 per person and includes one duck and one dinner ticket. You can also purchase a duck for $20 or six duck quack pack for $100. Prizes will be $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, $250 for third place. One lucky duck could win the grand prize of $100,000 if their duck is drawn AND it comes in first place. The ducks will race down an irrigation canal along the property, a fitting tribute to Maurer’s farming roots. Tantau said the goal is to raise $250,000 over the next few years to ensure that the scholarship is self-sustaining going forward.

No host drinks will begin at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the duck race at 7 p.m. Checks should be made payable to: Exeter Kiwanis Club Foundation, P.O. Box 151, Exeter, CA 93221. All donations are tax deductible and benefit the David Maurer Memorial Scholarship. For more information, contact Jon Stearns at 559-804-5842 or email [email protected]