VUSD to air graduations on web, TV

Visalia Unified graduations will be aired on KSEE24 this Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7

VISALIA – Visalia Unified parents who don’t have internet access will still be able to watch the district’s high school graduations on broadcast television.

Visalia Unified announced last week that in addition to this week’s in-person, drive-thru graduations and virtual ceremonies on the web, it will also be airing the virtual ceremonies on KSEE24, the Fresno NBC affiliate, this weekend. Graduations for all four high schools will air 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 and 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 7.

For those who could not make it to the in-person commencement ceremonies, the virtual ceremonies are scheduled to go live on each high school’s website the evening of their commencement.

Virtual ceremonies were webcasted beginning on June 1 for Visalia Charter Independent Study at www.vciseagles.org followed by Golden West High School on June 2 at www.vusd.org/goldenwest. Today, June 3, Sequoia High School will stream their virtual ceremony at 6 p.m. on June 3 at www.vusd.org/sequoia followed by El Diamante at 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/eldiamante. Thursday, June 4 will stream VTEC’s graduation at 6 p.m. at www.vusd.org/VTEC followed by Redwood High School at 7:30 p.m. at www.vusd.org/redwood. Mt. Whitney High School will stream its virtual ceremony at 7:30 p.m. on June 5 at www.vusd.org/mtwhitney.