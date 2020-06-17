Keeping kids safe in the fall

Ravalin said part of the state mandates include building time into the school day to debrief students and staff about how they are feeling.

“Teachers and schools had a large chunk of time to build a community before schools closed,” Ravalin said. “Starting off the school year and not having everyone together makes it a little difficult to do that.”

If Visalia schools do return to in-person instruction, Ravalin said there is the possibility schools may experience an outbreak of cases, forcing the district to close down some campuses. In fact, the Department of Public Health is mandating that schools develop a plan for repeat infections.

“We may have to shut down a classroom, a grade level, a wing of a school, an entire school or a grouping of schools in a part of town,” Ravalin said. “Outbreaks can happen and we might have to go in another direction.”

In addition to a return to a traditional school setting, Ravalin said the district is considering five other scenarios:

Full distance learning instruction model

Full distance learning with limited in-person supports at the school site

A hybrid model where some students are at school on a given day with limits and restrictions, and others are learning at home

A hybrid model where some student groups are at school and others are learning at home

Different models for elementary and secondary sites

The district will not make a decision for another five weeks, in order to receive and review thousands of surveys sent to parents and students in grades 5 and above. As of June 9, only 5,000 of the 35,000 surveys had been returned. The survey asks parents to rank their answers on a scale from 1-5 with 5 being the most comfortable and 1 the least comfortable regarding a full return to school, splitting the week between in classroom and online instruction, attending school every day for the half the day, or full-time distance learning.

Ravalin said the most likely scenario will be a hybrid model where some students are at school on a given day with limits and restrictions, and others are learning at home. She said any distance learning model will differ from the distance learning parents saw at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The school district has catalogued 29,000 Chromebooks that are ready for check-out for the fall semester and they have already ordered 7,000 touchscreen models for use in grades K-1. The district has formed an Instructional Technology Integration Committee that is evaluating different learning management software systems. A dozen summer school teachers are piloting the use of Zoom Pro software to allow two-communication with students via video chat. The district is also setting up a support hotline for parents and students struggling with distance learning technologies.

“Moving forward, we will remain optimistic that the situation will improve in such a manner that will allow us to return to school in the fall; but we will continue to plan and prepare for the various scenarios that may occur, and we will continue to provide you with ongoing updates,” Ravalin wrote in a message to parents on June 11. “Our commitment remains to return to school in a safe and responsible manner.”