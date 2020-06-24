Student athletes awarded for character on and off the field

Character Counts! program announces winners of the Pursuing Victory with Honor scholarships

TULARE COUNTY – It’s been awhile since high school athletes took the field, court, pool, well really anything since the pandemic shut down sports for all ages. Many of them have played their last game of their athletic career, some never got the chance to compete in their senior season at all, but all of them will go on to became leaders in their household, community or industry.

At least four Tulare County high school seniors will have some extra money to pursue their academic dreams as this year’s recipients of the Pursuing Victory With Honor Scholarship. The scholarship program, now in its eighth year, awards four Tulare County seniors $500 each for their academic achievements and for their exemplary character on and off the field as part of the Character Counts! program.

“These four graduates have been fine examples of sportsmanship to their competitors as well as their teammates,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “Thank you Jacob, Alicia, Clarence, and Sadee for always pursuing victory with honor. We wish you much success in college and your chosen careers.”