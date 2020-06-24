Student athletes awarded for character on and off the field

Character Counts! program announces winners of the Pursuing Victory with Honor scholarships
TULARE COUNTY – It’s been awhile since high school athletes took the field, court, pool, well really anything since the pandemic shut down sports for all ages. Many of them have played their last game of their athletic career, some never got the chance to compete in their senior season at all, but all of them will go on to became leaders in their household, community or industry.
At least four Tulare County high school seniors will have some extra money to pursue their academic dreams as this year’s recipients of the Pursuing Victory With Honor Scholarship. The scholarship program, now in its eighth year, awards four Tulare County seniors $500 each for their academic achievements and for their exemplary character on and off the field as part of the Character Counts! program.
“These four graduates have been fine examples of sportsmanship to their competitors as well as their teammates,” said Tulare County Superintendent of Schools Tim Hire. “Thank you Jacob, Alicia, Clarence, and Sadee for always pursuing victory with honor. We wish you much success in college and your chosen careers.”
This year’s winning scholar athletes were:
Clarence Harmon
Clarence was a member of Porterville High School’s wrestling team. He plans to attend college to obtain an undergraduate degree in computational analysis and a graduate degree in business analytics, which he hopes to apply as a quantitative analyst in a business setting. He credits his mother for tenaciously supporting him through his childhood when he was afflicted with a loss of speech.
Sadee Perez
Sadee graduated from Mt. Whitney High School where she played on the volleyball and basketball teams. She credits her parents for showing her that through hard work she could achieve anything she imagines. Sadee plans to pursue a college degree to become a physical therapist.
Alicia Fregoso
Alicia is a graduate of Golden West High School where she was a member of the swim and soccer teams. She was also the women’s water polo team captain and most valuable player, receiving the school’s Jim Coiner Award. This fall, she plans to attend Biola University.
Jacob Buckley
Jacob was a member of the Monache High School tennis team. He credits two teachers for inspiring him with a positive and innovative mindset – John Sherrill and Emily Drum. He also admires the work of entertainer Chance the Rapper for his work in supporting underprivileged youth and the homeless in his community. After college, John plans to work in the nonprofit sector so that he can give back to his community.