TCOE offers students a reason to sing and dance

Students in grades K-6 are invited to identify the skills they want to develop with support from coaches – singing, acting, light choreography, and more. Led by Theatre Company’s Nicole Zweifel, the K-6 Masterclass Miniseries began offerings on June 22 and will continue through Aug. 7. Students and parents can establish their own schedule of meetings with the masterclass team. For more information and to register, please contact Nicole at [email protected] Parental consent forms for this series can be found at tcoe.org/TheatreDLConsent.

Students in grades 7-12 are invited to enroll in a five-week vocal intensive June 30 through July 31. This series, led by the Theatre Company’s vocal coach Charlotte Garcia Da Rosa, will focus on helping students build a collection of audition songs and make the most of their vocal and acting skills. The vocal series will be held each Tuesday and Friday from 1:00 until 2:30 p.m. via Zoom. To register, visit tcoe.org/TheatreVocalSeries.

At the completion of each series, students will have the opportunity to perform for fellow students and record their performance for others to view on TCOE’s YouTube Channel.

For more information about either series, view the flyers at tcoe.org/TheatreCompany.