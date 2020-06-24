VUSD begins preparing high school athletes, performers to return

Visalia Unified high schools can begin conditioning for athletics, performing arts on July 1

VISALIA – There is still no definite timeline for when it will be safe to resume high school sports, but school districts are starting to recognize that having student athletes return to play without proper conditioning would also be unsafe.

Beginning July 1, Visalia Unified School District (VUSD) will begin a modified return to extracurricular activities. VUSD high school athletics, visual and performing arts, and other student group activities will begin with limited group participation and social distancing. Athletic conditioning activities are optional and will not be mandated or a prerequisite for participation in athletics.

“Our kids have been out of school for a while and so there was concern that if we do go back to sports in the fall that they get some conditioning during the summer,” VUSD director of health services Suzie Skadan said.