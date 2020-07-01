Tulare County ready to assist parents with child care

TCOE’s Early Childhood Education Program helps families find child care
TULARE COUNTY – With most school districts leaning toward a limited return to the classroom this fall, parents may have little time to reserve a spot at a local child care facility. For parents unfamiliar with the process of obtaining child care, there is help.
For over 50 years, TCOE’s Early Childhood Education Program (ECEP) has assisted families in locating child care in communities throughout the county. This assistance is available for families who meet income requirements for placement of their children, ages 0-12, in many types of home base and center-based programs.
This year, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted the program’s annual recruitment activities. Dr. Alex Elliott, administrator of ECEP, reports that openings are available in programs throughout the county. “We are standing by to assist families in finding an education setting that is a great fit for them and their children,” she said. “We are ready to help families begin the journey in supporting their children to become life-long learners.”
Of the more than 450 providers, all but 40 have open slots for children, as of press time. Parents are encouraged to send an email to [email protected] or leave a phone message at 559-651-3026 to have someone contact them about programs available in their community.
The Governor has made child care a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 16, the Department of Social Services (DSS) released guidance allowing for the fast tracked roll out of temporary employer sponsored child care to ensure that child care services are available for working families in need while schools are physically closed. DSS is available to help communities statewide with technical assistance to set up pop-up child care programs. As of today, there are 432 temporary pop-up child care programs throughout California.
On April 10, the Legislature passed SB 89, allocating $50 million for child care vouchers which prioritize children at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation, as well as children of essential workers under 85 percent of the State Medium Income. The vouchers are estimated to have created 20,000 limited-term additional state-subsidized slots. An additional $50 million will go toward child care facility cleaning and provides reimbursements for child care providers to purchase gloves, face coverings, cleaning supplies and labor.
In May, the Governor’s office Newsom launched a new website to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options. The new portal is available at covid19.ca.gov/childcare and enables parents to enter their location and the type of care they need, instantly receiving a list of local center-based and family child care programs. The list of open licensed child care programs will include health and safety information, age of children accepted, capacity, availability, hours and contact information for the program and local Child Care Resource and Referral agency. The Child Care Resource and Referral agencies can answer general questions, including those about child care subsidies.