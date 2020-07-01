Tulare County ready to assist parents with child care

Of the more than 450 providers, all but 40 have open slots for children, as of press time. Parents are encouraged to send an email to [email protected] or leave a phone message at 559-651-3026 to have someone contact them about programs available in their community.

The Governor has made child care a priority during the COVID-19 pandemic. On March 16, the Department of Social Services (DSS) released guidance allowing for the fast tracked roll out of temporary employer sponsored child care to ensure that child care services are available for working families in need while schools are physically closed. DSS is available to help communities statewide with technical assistance to set up pop-up child care programs. As of today, there are 432 temporary pop-up child care programs throughout California.

On April 10, the Legislature passed SB 89, allocating $50 million for child care vouchers which prioritize children at risk of abuse, neglect or exploitation, as well as children of essential workers under 85 percent of the State Medium Income. The vouchers are estimated to have created 20,000 limited-term additional state-subsidized slots. An additional $50 million will go toward child care facility cleaning and provides reimbursements for child care providers to purchase gloves, face coverings, cleaning supplies and labor.

In May, the Governor’s office Newsom launched a new website to help parents, including essential workers and vulnerable families, find safe, reliable and accessible child care options. The new portal is available at covid19.ca.gov/childcare and enables parents to enter their location and the type of care they need, instantly receiving a list of local center-based and family child care programs. The list of open licensed child care programs will include health and safety information, age of children accepted, capacity, availability, hours and contact information for the program and local Child Care Resource and Referral agency. The Child Care Resource and Referral agencies can answer general questions, including those about child care subsidies.