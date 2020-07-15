Adults hijacked student-initiated protest at El Diamante

District administrator said adult proponents and opponents of the Black Lives Matter signs both set bad examples for students wanting a peaceful place of expression
VISALIA – A week after denouncing the actions of adult community members who took down signs that were part of the Black Lives Matter protest at El Diamante High School, one Visalia Unified official said he was also saddened by the actions of those preventing them from being taken down.
During a report on inclusivity at the July 8 school board meeting, Brandon Gridiron, administrator of equity and student services for Visalia Unified School District, told board members the student-initiated message board at the corner of Akers Street and Wagner Avenue turned from a peaceful protest to a rabble-rousing rally as more adults became involved in the fence at El Diamante.
“What started as a student-led protest, then got taken over by adults,” Gridiron said. “As we continued to engage with students, there were more adults who were having conversations with our kids.”
In an interview after the meeting, Gridiron said some of those conversations included adults, none of whom were recent graduates, telling high school students that the district was “brainwashing” students in order to “keep them silent.” In one instance, Gridiron overheard an adult giving out his cell phone number to students to meet with them privately and discuss future protests.
“It created a situation where there was an issue of safety or a possible threat to our students,” Gridiron said.
Those interactions were part of a larger safety issue that involved two incidents of other community members tearing down signs from the fence, both of which were caught on video. The first involved five middle-aged and elderly women who were recorded carrying signs they had taken down from the fence. The woman put the signs in a large, black garbage bag in the back of the truck. One of the women pulled out scissors when the students recording her got close as she walked to her vehicle and told them to “get out of here.”
Black Lives Matter supporters showed up on June 26 to replace the signs along the high school boundary. Then, on June 27, a man came by and tore down the signs. The middle-aged man identified himself as a neighbor who was tired of seeing the signs. A passing car honked in support and the man raised his fist in agreement. He was then bum-rushed by another adult male in support of the signs. The attacker repeatedly yelled at the man to “go home”, ripped the man’s sunglasses from his face, and then followed the man and his family back to his car and threatened to fight him several times if he didn’t leave the area, which he referred to by saying “this is my [expletive] block.”
After the two recorded incidents were posted to Instagram, VUSD Superintendent Tamara Ravalin issued a statement denouncing the “harmful actions” and announcing the district was going to take down the signs on July 3.
Gridiron met with students involved in the El Diamante protest before the district announced it would be taking down the signs and suggested they set a time when he could meet them so they could carefully take down the signs from the fence along Akers together with students, transport them to COS and then jointly place them on the fence in Lot 7 of the college’s Visalia campus.
Gridiron said the students were agreeable and things were going smoothly until a group of adults showed up asking to “renegotiate” what should happen to the signs and convinced other protesters to lock arms along the fence to prevent the signs from coming down.
“It’s sad to have a few adults who are hijacking this moment from our students,” Gridiron said.
Gridiron said the adult protesters were also trying to convince students that the district was trying to stifle their free speech. Gridiron said the core group of students didn’t buy the claims as he and Mike Waters, VUSD area administrator for grades 9 to 12, had attended all of the student protests and gatherings to encourage them to do it in a safe way. The two administrators spent hours with students every day for several weeks helping students take down signs that were inappropriate, obscene, profane, vulgar or threatening. Gridiron said he made it a priority to go to the fence every evening and saw cars driving by with Confederate flags, revving their engines and drivers and passenger shouting racial slurs.
“For me, relocating the signs was 100 percent about student safety,” Gridiron said. “With all of that going on, how can I say this is a safe place?”
Later that day, the signs were placed on the fence in College of the Sequoias’ south parking lot (Lot 7), which was designated as a free-speech space, by the college. The community college has said it will allow the signs to stay there through Aug. 10, 2020. Both the school district and community college agreed that any signs displaying harassment, threats, intimidation, obscenities, profanity, or vulgarity would be removed. Gridiron said the location is ideal because it is under video surveillance on a campus with its own police force to ensure student safety.
A few days before the signs were removed, Gridiron met with 15 students during a forum about the district’s decision.
“Because of COVID we were only able to bring 15 students and we were very intentional to only speak with students that were actively involved,” Gridiron said. “A lot of students declined to participate, actually fearful of retribution of something that might happen.”
Those in attendance included a cross section of district students including six Redwood High School students, six El Diamante students and a former El D student, a Mt. Whitney student and a Golden West student. Nine were African American, five were Hispanic and one was white. Twelve were female and three were male.
At the forum, Gridiron asked the students how they were feeling, what had been going through the mind, how the protests had impacted them and how the district and police department had impacted them. He also offered the district’s help them to create lasting change and asked the students to come up with a list of recommendations that were presented by two of the students at the July 8 meeting (see other story on Education).
He said his office is now working on finding a space where a small group of community artists can lead students in creating a collaborative mural about the protests, outbreak and diversity in a way that promotes unity.
“How do we capture the historical context of this moment in history in a positive way to create unity and represent diversity in our community?” Gridiron asked. “That’s the next step in educating the community about these students and what they have to say.”