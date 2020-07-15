Adults hijacked student-initiated protest at El Diamante

In an interview after the meeting, Gridiron said some of those conversations included adults, none of whom were recent graduates, telling high school students that the district was “brainwashing” students in order to “keep them silent.” In one instance, Gridiron overheard an adult giving out his cell phone number to students to meet with them privately and discuss future protests.

“It created a situation where there was an issue of safety or a possible threat to our students,” Gridiron said.

Those interactions were part of a larger safety issue that involved two incidents of other community members tearing down signs from the fence, both of which were caught on video. The first involved five middle-aged and elderly women who were recorded carrying signs they had taken down from the fence. The woman put the signs in a large, black garbage bag in the back of the truck. One of the women pulled out scissors when the students recording her got close as she walked to her vehicle and told them to “get out of here.”

Black Lives Matter supporters showed up on June 26 to replace the signs along the high school boundary. Then, on June 27, a man came by and tore down the signs. The middle-aged man identified himself as a neighbor who was tired of seeing the signs. A passing car honked in support and the man raised his fist in agreement. He was then bum-rushed by another adult male in support of the signs. The attacker repeatedly yelled at the man to “go home”, ripped the man’s sunglasses from his face, and then followed the man and his family back to his car and threatened to fight him several times if he didn’t leave the area, which he referred to by saying “this is my [expletive] block.”

After the two recorded incidents were posted to Instagram, VUSD Superintendent Tamara Ravalin issued a statement denouncing the “harmful actions” and announcing the district was going to take down the signs on July 3.

Gridiron met with students involved in the El Diamante protest before the district announced it would be taking down the signs and suggested they set a time when he could meet them so they could carefully take down the signs from the fence along Akers together with students, transport them to COS and then jointly place them on the fence in Lot 7 of the college’s Visalia campus.

Gridiron said the students were agreeable and things were going smoothly until a group of adults showed up asking to “renegotiate” what should happen to the signs and convinced other protesters to lock arms along the fence to prevent the signs from coming down.

“It’s sad to have a few adults who are hijacking this moment from our students,” Gridiron said.