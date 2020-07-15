COS continues online classes through fall semester

Calvin said labs requiring hands-on demonstrations, such as welding, automotive or traditional science labs, would have to include in-person instructional time. There are also courses (Fire, Police and Nursing/Allied Health) which have required face-to-face or clinical meetings based on legal and accreditation compliance. All face-to-face labs/assessments are scheduled during the original time frame of the class, so students will not have schedule conflicts. Additional information about all classes will be available on this web site no later than July 24. Hybrid courses will have a hyperlink to specific instructions, including the how and when the laboratory component is scheduled. Online courses will include information about synchronous or asynchronous instruction. Instructions for each course can be found at cos.edu/fall2020.

The new normal of distance learning will likely be more expensive with the community college as the district has had to ramp up its supply of laptops and Wi-Fi hot spots to accommodate students working from home. Both are free to COS students and can be checked out at the Library/Learning Resource Center. To request a device, fill out the Laptop and Hotspot Request Form www.cos.edu/en-us/library/hotspots. For more information, call 730-3825 or email [email protected] Student Services and Library/Learning Resource Center are available virtually for students through zoom, phone, email or live chat.

COS has also had to purchase more personal protective equipment for staff still teaching labs and cleaning supplies to keep up with state regulations for sanitizing workplaces.

“However, there have been numerous efficiencies gained as a result as I’m sure many businesses have realized,” Calvin said.

In order for the community college to return to in-person learning, Calvin said the state would need to reach Stage III, which would reopen all “higher-risk workplaces.” COS would then work with local health officials on the requirements for social distancing. Most classes have 40 to 50 students in them but we’ve done the math on the social distancing requirements, and those same classrooms can only hold about a third of those students under those conditions.

“That is the piece that makes it very difficult for us to offer face-to-face classes,” Calvin said.

The college president said he hopes COS will phase back in a portion of face-to-face classes for spring. Students should continue to monitor District email, the District web site, and District social media for further developments and information.