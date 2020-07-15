Tulare County school districts announce reopening plans

Porterville Unified

Porterville Unified is giving parents the choice of either on-campus or online instruction. Superintendent Nate Nelson announced on Monday the district had sent parents a questionnaire to indicate if their student would be returning to class or distance learning.

“We recognize this decision is very personal and everyone finds themselves in different circumstances with varying needs and challenges,” Nelson wrote to parents in an email. “While conditions have changed several times over the past couple of months and will continue to evolve up to the day school begins, we must build flexible plans using the best information we have available now, with the health and safety of everyone as the first priority.”

Their system will be a hybrid of a hybrid model, meaning that on-campus instruction will be offered five days per week with an early release schedule, just not right away. In a released statement, Nelson said the district will welcome students back in smaller groups on assigned days for the first several weeks. This period will allow the district to monitor and make the necessary adjustments to bring back as many students as possible every day.

“We understand this period of time will be a hardship for our working families and we thank you for your support during that time in our efforts to address items such as transportation, meals, and childcare while keeping our students and staff safe,” Nelson stated.

The district is also offering what it is calling a “comprehensive and rigorous” distance learning program. Students choosing to learn from home and their parents will be required to sign a learning contract that outlines the responsibilities and expectations of all parties to ensure students are successful in completing schoolwork from home.

Distance learning students may not be assigned to a teacher from their home school site but they will be provided a district laptop, Chromebook or iPad. Additionally, for those families in need, PUSD is currently in the midst of building its own wireless cell phone network that will provide home Internet access free of charge with the same content filtering and online protections used at school.

“The new school year will bring many challenges and our students will need all of us working together at our best to support them in their learning,” Nelson concluded.

Visalia Unified

The county’s largest school district may be the last to decide what its schedule will be when students begin the 2020-21 school year on Aug. 13. Last night at its July 14 meeting, the school board was set to review results of surveys asking students and staff which option it will choose for the fall semester. An initial survey of parents and students in grades 5 to 12 showed that 44% were in favor of returning to school full-time with safety measures while just 17% said they would prefer distance learning. The remaining 39% being unsure on which schedule worked best.

Superintendent Tamara Ravalin had all but ruled out a full return to in-person learning as well as a full shift to distance learning for all students. Instead, the board was considering one of three options for a hybrid schedule.

Option A included a quarter of students at each site attending school each day and learning from home the rest of the week. Teachers would be in the classroom with students for four days and use the fifth day to do intervention for students falling behind, either in person or via video conferencing on Zoom, which the district signed a use agreement with last month. Principals will also be reaching out to parents to gauge how distance learning is going, Ravalin said at the board’s June 23 meeting.

Option B had half of the students at each site attending school each day with teachers on campus two to three days per week, a day of intervention and a day of deep cleaning. Option C was similar but brought each student onto campus two days per week. Option D would have teachers in the classroom almost every day teaching two sessions per day. Different teachers would be teaching the distance learning. In other words, there would be three different groups of students, those in class that day, those at home that day and those that are home every day for personal or health reasons.

Dedi Somavia, assistant superintendent of human resources, said teachers with underlying health issues would be assigned to teach distance learning as much as possible. She said the district is working on plans for teachers to create video lessons and some teachers will record all of their in-class instruction for students to watch. If students are home sick, they can watch those recorded videos or join a the distance learning class that day.

Lindsay Unified

Lindsay Unified is one of the district’s best suited to accommodate distance learning. The district has spent the last 15 years building up its technology and its student body has been using online learning tools to support in-class lessons or advance past the teacher’s pace in an individualized learning environment. When schools initially closed in May, LUSD offered teachers the option to reaching out to students on at least six different video conferencing platforms. In May, the district reported that three-quarters of learners, Lindsay’s vernacular for students, chatted with a teacher via online video at twice per week.

The survey of nearly 1,000 students in May reported nearly two-thirds of learners spent at least three to four hours per day doing homework and almost three-quarters said they were achieving at least a moderate amount of learning from home. The majority of students said they were interested in the school work they do at home and are always trying to do better at school when they are at home.

Parents were equally impressed with distance learning this spring. A May survey of over 700 parents showed reported 91% were satisfied or very satisfied with the amount of instruction being offered, their child’s motivation to learn, quality of technology, and communication and support from teachers.

The district is considering allowing students and parents to choose if they will be in-person, at home or a combination of both. The board was expected to solidify its reopening plan and schedule on Monday night, July 13. The district did not return calls as of press time. Lindsay Unified’s fall semester begins on Aug. 13.